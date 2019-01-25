Queen Makes Veiled Reference To Brexit As She Calls For People To 'Come Together'

The Queen has called for people to find “common ground” and “respect different points of view” in what is thought to be a veiled reference to the Brexit debate.

Echoing the message of her Christmas Day address, the monarch delivered the remarks in a speech to mark the centenary of the Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI).

As head of state, the Queen remains publicly neutral when it comes to political matters and does not express her views on issues.

But commentators were likely to see her words as a nod to the toxic mood of the public debate around Britain leaving the EU.

Parliament remains deeply divided over the way forward, with politicians on all sides engaged in bitter wrangling as the date for Britain leaving the EU – March 29 – draws ever closer.