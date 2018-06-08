Grenfell Tower Firefighters Miss Out On Queen's Birthday Honours Again – Here's Why

SOPA Images via Getty Images Firefighters who attended the Grenfell Tower fire have not been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Firefighters and first responders who worked to save lives during the Grenfell Tower fire have not been recognised in this year’s Queen’s birthday honours, sparking criticism among some campaigners who have accused the government of “downplaying” the disaster for a second time.

Emergency workers faced devastating scenes when they were called to the 24-storey tower blaze in North Kensington on June 14 last year. The fire resulted in the deaths of 72 people and is currently the subject of a public inquiry and an ongoing criminal investigation.

First responders were lauded as heroes in the wake of the disaster, but for a second time since the blaze their names have been omitted from the honours list, having failed to be recognised in the New Year’s honours six months ago.

The campaign group, Justice for Grenfell, said it was a “sham” that first responders from the night of the fire have not been recognised. A spokesperson for the group said: “The emergency responders and people on the ground went above and beyond the call of duty in the days, weeks and months following the fire.

“And to not be recognised again for their heroic acts is an absolute sham.”

In December questions were raised over why the New Year’s honours list did not include heroes of the Grenfell Tower fire, as well as the first responders to the Manchester and London terror attacks.

But as was pointed out at the time, the honours process can take many months to complete, with a government secretariat receiving 10,000 enquiries from the public each year, resulting in around 3,000 nominations.