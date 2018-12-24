PA The Queen remains publicly neutral when it comes to political matters.

With parliament deeply divided over Theresa May’s Brexit deal and military conflicts still raging in parts of the world, the Queen will use her Christmas Day broadcast to say the Christian message of “peace on earth and goodwill to all” is needed “as much as ever”.

In the broadcast, recorded in Buckingham Palace’s white drawing room, the monarch will highlight Jesus’s message – often cited at Christmas.

“I believe his message of peace on earth and goodwill to all is never out of date. It can be heeded by everyone; it’s needed as much as ever,” the Queen, 92, will say.

Politicians on all sides have engaged in bitter wrangling for weeks as the date for Britain leaving the EU – March 29 next year – draws ever closer.

During her address the monarch will also highlight the importance of people with strongly opposing views bridging the gap between one another, by being civil and acting with common decency, reports the Press Association.

The Queen will say: “Even with the most deeply-held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding.”

As head of state, the Queen remains publicly neutral when it comes to political matters and does not express her views on issues.

But some commentators may interpret her words as a veiled reference to the toxic mood of the public debate around Britain leaving the EU.

The broadcast was recorded on December 12 before the prime minister and Jeremy Corbyn’s angry Commons clash which saw the Labour leader accused of calling May a “stupid woman”, which he has denied.