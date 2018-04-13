Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Makes His Debut As An Underwear Model

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski is now an underwear model, having landed a job for the Hanes boxer brief campaign alongside previous Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz and ′Catfish’ star Nev Schulman.
Porowski, “the food guy”, shared the advert with the world on Instagram, gaining a very warm response.
Porowski’s co-stars responded well to his new opportunity. Karamano Brown (“the culture guy”) posting on Instagram: “Did it just get hot in here,” adding multiple flame emojis . While Jonathan Van Ness (“the groomer”) responded with “hold me til the pain goes away”.
As the hashtag for the campaign is “vouch for the pouch”. In the words of Tan France (“the fashion guy” on Queer Eye) “Well, well, well.”
When asked the ultimate question: boxers or briefs, Porowski told People, “My father is Polish and at 68 he still wears a Speedo to the beach, and he wears regular briefs—so did his father. That was my upbringing... I feel a little more American in a good way.”
