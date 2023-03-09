Queer Eye Star Tom Jackson Dies Aged 63, As Fab Five Pay Tribute

Tom Jackson (centre) on Queer Eye in 2018 Netflix

Queer Eye guest Tom Jackson has died at the age of 63, the show’s official Instagram account has confirmed.

“Fab five” members Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk have all paid tribute to the Queer Eye “family member”, who appeared on the first episode of Netflix’s reboot of the makeover show in 2018.

Advertisement

Tom died on 3 March, having previously been diagnosed with gland cancer metastatic adenocarcinoma, according to his online obituary.

A post on the show’s Instagram page read: “It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson.”

The show’s fashion expert Tan commented: “Such incredibly sad news.”

Grooming expert Jonathan posted: “RIP Tom”, with interior designer Bobby saying he was “having a Redneck Margarita” in Tom’s honour.

Advertisement

Tom, who lived in Georgia in the US, regarded his appearance on the show as a “highlight of his life”, according to his online obituary.

“He enjoyed the notoriety and shared his experience with whoever would listen!” the post read.

During his appearance on Queer Eye, Tom spoke of living with lupus, and his love for ex-wife Abby Parr, who he went on to reunite with after the show, although they split again a year later.

Tom is survived by his daughter Katie, his two grandsons and two sisters.