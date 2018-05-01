While he may be better known for his somewhat simple creations of guacamole and melted cheese on the show, anyone who follows the 34-year-old’s Instagram account knows he really is worth his salt. After all, he is a qualified chef.

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski - you know the foodie one - has just signed a deal with a publishing house for his first cookbook.

According to Entertainment Weekly, publishers Houghton Mifflin Harcourt are set to release his recipes next year.

So what can we expect from Antoni’s debut? We will be treated to around 100 of his recipes, all aimed at being “healthy and visually appealing”, explains editorial director Rux Martin.

So that’s plenty of avocados then? Martin says he was drawn to the recipes because of their “blend of European classical approach and American accessibility”, so not giving much away there.

But don’t worry, although the recipes are likely to be more complex than those on the show, these are definitely for kitchen novices.

Martin says: “Antoni has an appealing vulnerability that helps him connect instantly with newbies in the kitchen.” His culinary career before ‘Queer Eye’ includes working for ‘Chopped’ host Ted Allen - who was actually his predecessor on the show.

If Antoni’s Instagram is anything to go by then we could be in for anything ranging from pasta to pancakes. And of course, never forgetting a nice guac.