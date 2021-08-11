Quentin Tarantino Vowed Never To Give His Mum A ‘Penny’ Due To Childhood Vendetta

Once upon a time in Quentin Tarantino’s life, his mother said something unsupportive about his aspirations as a filmmaker – and Quentin has not forgotten. The famed Pulp Fiction director told the podcast The Moment in July that because of his mother’s comment, he will never give her any of his fortune.

During the podcast interview, Quentin explained that he struggled in school due to lack of interest and was “officially known as the dumb kid in class.” But he said that around the time he was in middle school, he developed a passion for writing scripts and would work on them during class. To Quentin surprise, instead of viewing his penchant for screenwriting as an academic strength, teachers “looked at it as a defiant act of rebellion,” he told host Brian Koppelman. The filmmaker went on to say that his mother always had issues with his “scholastic non-abilities.” One day, his mother began reprimanding him after his teachers had informed her that he was writing scripts instead of doing schoolwork. “In the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little writing career’ – with the finger quotes and everything – ‘this little writing career that you’re doing? That shit is fucking over,’” he recalled.

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images Quentin Tarantino attends the 73rd British Academy Film Awards.