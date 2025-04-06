6 Brides Share Their Unhinged Wedding Tips To Get Through The Big Day

unsplash -

It is supposed to be the happiest day of your life and for many people, it is but there is no denying that planning and having a wedding is... incredibly stressful.

Planning a big wedding is essentially a part-time job for years of your life and on the day itself? As much needs to go right as possible, for both you and your guests. It can be a lot of pressure.

Now, one bride-to-be, @UnseenandBelieved on TikTok has asked brides for their most unhinged wedding hacks, saying “I don’t mean ‘oh keep a Tide Pen with you!’ I mean something you did that was truly unhinged but you don’t regret at-all.”

One bride is hiding behind a fictional wedding planner

One commentor says: “I’m creating a fake wedding planner email so I can respond to questions as nasty as I want without needing to save face .”

Literally obsessed.

Another offers key advice on keeping party animals in check

Kimberleo takes no prisoners and offers VERY helpful advice to people who may have party animals in the family. She adds: “Provide pictures of the people you think the bartender should water down drinks for.”

Embracing toxicity can help with the nerves, apparently

Feeling the gut-churning nerves about walking down the aisle in front of so many of your loved ones? JacqBrew recommends spending some time judging them beforehand.

She says: “My bestie and I hid in a room with a window and judged everybody’s attire for the day. It was 10 minutes of pure fun in a hectic day.”

Wholesome, really.

Got a mean friend or family member? Weaponise them

Designforkindred says: “If you have a problematic [mother-in-law] or random relative, assign your meanest friend or sibling to cover them like the Secret Service all day. That is their ONLY job.”

I volunteer as tribute.

Got a sensitive gut? Better to be prepared

Meredith Fritch, AKA, Best Friend Ever comments: “My best friend got married last weekend and I made sure to stay at the same hotel as her. Day of, I immediately gave her my room key so she could have uninterrupted time for pre-wedding poos.”

Get the DJ to say the uncomfortable truth for people leaving

Nobody wants to tell their guests not to say goodbye but, really, unless you’re on the wedding party or a parent... there’s no need.

Natalia says: “Ask the DJ to tell the guests not to say goodbye and have them text you instead. [Otherwise] you’ll spend the last 2 hours of your wedding saying ‘thanks for coming’ instead of dancing!”