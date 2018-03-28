R Kelly Faces Allegations Of Grooming 14-Year-Old Girl To Be His 'Pet'

R Kelly is facing fresh accusations of sexual misconduct, after it was alleged that he groomed a 14-year-old as his “sex pet”. The allegation is made in the new BBC Three documentary ‘R Kelly: Sex, Girls And Videotapes’, by his former girlfriend Kitti Jones. In the documentary, Jones - who dated R Kelly for two years - said she was forced to have sex with him and others on multiple occasions in a so-called “sex dungeon”, recalling one especially perturbing incident.

Scott Legato via Getty Images R Kelly in concert last month

She said: “I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. “That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.” Jones went on to say that the undisclosed woman was made to crawl along the floor and perform a sex act on her, while R Kelly allegedly stated: “This is my fucking pet, I trained her. She’s going to teach you how to be with me.” Last year, Jones was one of three women who came forward to accuse R Kelly of holding young women in a sexually abusive “cult”, where their clothes, eating habits, sexual behaviour and even when they are allowed to bathe is controlled.

Scott Olson via Getty Images R Kelly arriving in court in 2008, where he was eventually found not guilty of videotaping himself having sex with a 13-year-old