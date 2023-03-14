Race Across The World is returning for a third series Mackenzie Walker/BBC/Studio Lambert

With the world now out of Covid travel restrictions, Race Against The World is finally returning to our screens later this month for its first new series since the pandemic started.

After a three-year hiatus, the cult hit will be introduced to a whole new audience, as it moves from its original home on BBC Two to a primetime slot on BBC One.

Producers have upped the ante this year too, promising its third season will be “the most extreme to date”, as five pairs compete in the global travel race.

Whether you’re already a fan of Race Against The World, or you’re just looking for a new reality show to get your teeth into, here’s what you need to know about the forthcoming series…

What route will the contestants take?

This time around, the teams will be racing across Canada, starting out at the very edge of the Pacific Ocean in Vancouver, travelling over 16,000km across six time zones all at ground level to the finish line.

They will have to reach North America’s most easterly city, perched on the rugged Atlantic coast – St John’s Newfoundland.

The contestants get ready to race Mackenzie Walker/BBC/Studio Lambert

What are the rules?

For those who have seen the show before, you’ll know that each of the pairs are not allowed to use planes as a mode of transportation, relying on their travel skills and ingenuity – as well as the kindness of strangers – to reach their destination.

At the start, they are all given the cash equivalent of doing the same journey by plane to help them get going.

However, during the race, they have no mobile phones, internet access or credit cards to assist them.

Who are the contestants taking part?

Cathie and Tricia

Cathie and Tricia are a team of friends. Cathie is a 49-year-old pharmacy director from South Wales, while Tricia is a 48-year-old bank clerk from Devon.

Tricia and Cathie Mackenzie Walker/BBC/Studio Lambert

Cathie says: “Initially, when Trish asked me if I fancied doing something completely bonkers, I said ‘yes! That sounds great’. I love to travel but it was very much as a support to Trish… The timing is fantastic for me, my children have both left home now and don’t need me 24 hours a day anymore.”

Tricia says: “I like doing bonkers things. But for me, it’s to prove to myself that with my sight loss I can still do stuff and that I’m ‘not sight loss Tricia’, ‘I’m Tricia with sight loss’ – because a lot of people do label you.

“I also want to get it out there that people that have got sight loss can still do whatever they want to do, obviously, apart from driving… I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody but Cathie because she’s the tonic to my gin.”

Claudia and Kevin

Claudia and Kevin from Southampton are one of two father-daughter teams on this year’s series. Claudia is 27 and works in product development and buying, while 53-year-old Kevin is a marine canopy maker.

Claudia and Kevin Mackenzie Walker/BBC/Studio Lambert

Claudia says: “There’s a lot of questions running around my head as to why I’ve chosen to do it with my dad. I think we bring out the best and the worst in each other.

“To put it simply, my dad absolutely drives me crazy but to be honest, I wouldn’t do it with any other person. Me and my dad just have this drive, this similar love and passion for adventure, and pushing each other to see how far we can go.”

Kevin says: “This is me going back to being a kid, I suppose. Using all of my senses, touch, smell, hearing, all that sort of stuff. Whereas that just doesn’t happen anymore and it’s nice to take away all the luxuries. That’s what I’m looking forward to, going back to the past.”

Ladi and Monique

The other father-daughter duo consists of 52-year-old Ladi and 25-year-old Monique from London and Essex. He works in sport and physical activity consultancy, while she is an event manager.

Monique and Ladi Mackenzie Walker/BBC/Studio Lambert

Ladi says: “I know that we’re going to have an absolute ball on this adventure. She’s my Princess and I will protect her through hell and high water and it’s just an extension of that.

“We are close as father and daughter and I think this will cement our relationship even further for when Monique is moving into the next phase of her life.”

Monique says: “I love travelling, but on a holiday. So, I don’t actually travel, I’ve never owned a backpack, don’t do the whole camping thing, that’s not me. I want to challenge myself to be able to experience countries in a way that I probably never would unless it was a show like this.”

Marc and Michael

Marc and Michael are brothers from the Midlands. Marc is 36 and works as a lift operator, while Michael is 34 and is a manager in child services.

Marc and Michael Mackenzie Walker/BBC/Studio Lambert

Marc says: “I think we’ve got a lot we need to sort out to be honest. We don’t know a lot about each other. We literally live five minutes away from each other but have found out more about each other in the last couple of days than we have in probably 10 years.”

Michael says: “Marc’s been really practical and resourceful. He’s bought all sorts, he’s bought a compass and he’s bought a fan that also acts as a water spray in case you get too hot. He’s the one that’s been the most resourceful. I’ve overpacked, that’s been my problem.”

Mobeen and Zainib

Mobeen and Zainib are the only married couple on this year’s series. Mobeen is 31 and from Manchester, and works as a trauma orthopaedic surgeon. Zainib, 32, is originally from Glasgow and is a psychiatrist.

Zainib and Mobeen Mackenzie Walker/BBC/Studio Lambert

Zainib says: “For us, it’s needing that sense of adventure again, we need to go back to the things that ignite our excitement. We’re in our early 30s and we are living like we are in our 80s to be honest. We just want to do something that’s not your usual.”

Mobeen says: “It’s an amazing opportunity to switch off from life, which can sometimes seem to become a bit mundane, which it probably has been and the pandemic added to that. This is just one of those opportunities that doesn’t come around very often.”

What is the prize?

The first team to reach the final destination will bag a cash prize of £20,000.

When does Race Across The World start?