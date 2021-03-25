Labour Demands Transparency On Ministers’ Potential ‘Conflicts Of Interest’

Labour has raised concerns that the government could be covering up ministers’ potential “conflicts of interest”.

Rachel Reeves asked whether the government was “deliberately delaying” the publication of the ministers’ register of interests, amid questions over who paid for Boris Johnson’s flat refurbishment and winter holiday with partner Carrie Symonds last year.

The register is meant to be published twice yearly but was last released in July 2020, adding to concerns about the awarding of NHS pandemic contracts, and transparency about ministers’ financial situation, Reeves said.

She also demanded the government appoint a replacement for Sir Alex Allan, the independent adviser for ministers’ interests who quit last year after the prime minister overruled his advice that Priti Patel’s behaviour towards Home Office staff constituted bullying and breached the ministerial code.

Reees said the delay in updating the register of ministers’ interests, which was last published in July 2020 but is meant to be released twice yearly, could itself be a breach of the ministerial code. That would only be the case if an updated version were not made available before July this year.

In a letter to Michael Gove, Reeves highlighted nine other possible breaches of the ministerial code in 2020, which were identified by Transparency International UK.

They include:

Questions over who funded Johnson and Symonds’ £15,000 holiday to Mustique in the Caribbean;

Concerns about communications between health secretary Matt Hancock and a former pub landlord in his seat who was handed an NHS pandemic contract;

The revelation that chancellor Rishi Sunak failed to declare his wife’s multi-million-pound portfolio of shareholdings and directorships

Reeves said the failure to publish the ministerial register of interests “adds to concerns relating to the source of funding for the refurbishment of the prime minister’s flat”, amid suggestions wealthy donors may have contributed to the £200,000 bill.

The Labour frontbencher raised the issue with Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, in the Commons.