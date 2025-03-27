Rachel Reeves Slaps Down Deputy For Comparing Disability Cuts To Removing Pocket Money

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones via Associated Press

The chancellor announced two controversial rounds of welfare cuts – both before and during her Spring Statement – as she tries balance the public finances.

But according to analysis from the Department for Work and Pensions, these reforms may lead to an average loss of £4,500 a year for someone on personal independence payments.

The DWP also said the cuts could push 250,000 people, including 50,000 children, into poverty.

Jones, the chief secretary to the Treasury, then caused outrage when he appeared to play down concerns over the real impact of the budget cuts.

He told BBC’s Politics Live that the DwP’s assessment did not account for all the extra money the government were putting into training, skills and work – and then made an unusual comparison.

Jones said: “For example, if I said to my kids, ‘I’m going to cut your pocket money by £10 a week but you have to go and get a Saturday job,’ the impact assessment on that basis would say that my kids were down £10 irrespective on how much they get from their Saturday job.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Thursday, Reeves slapped down her deputy for his “clumsy” remarks.

She said: “He was clumsy in his analogy and he’s apologised for that and rightly so.”

Reeves added: “Of course it’s not pocket money.”

Jones was also challenged on his own comments last night, and quickly apologised during an appearance on ITV’s Peston show.

“I’m sorry about it, it was tactless and it wasn’t well considered,” the minister said.

“What I was trying to explain in simple terms was what the impact assessment considers and what it doesn’t consider.”