Rachel Riley: I Received Abuse For Speaking Out On Anti-Semitism

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley has recalled the “hideous” feeling of receiving hate-filled abuse for trying to speak out about anti-Semitism.

To chuckles at a packed Holocaust Memorial Day reception at the House of Commons on Tuesday, Riley first joked that her “mum’s Jewish and my dad’s Man Utd” before outlining some of the abuse she had endured recently.

The 33-year-old Countdown star spoke of her “deep and irreparable sorrow” about the Holocaust and of feeling “emotionally punched in the stomach” after visiting Auschwitz in November.

She said: “On Twitter the messages I am sent are often indistinguishable from that you would expect from a neo-Nazi – yet the tweeters are identifiably not neo-Nazis.

“The markers of the red Labour rose coupled with the Palestinian flag, and the hashtag of Get The Tories Out and Jeremy Corbyn For PM along with the standard claim to be against racism in all forms are their signature giveaways.”

Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Holocaust survivor Eva Clarke were among the other speakers at the event organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust.

“In the name of Labour I have been called a hypocrite, a lying propagandist, a tits-teeth-and-arse clothes horse dolly bird weaponised with anti-Semitism, fascist, right-wing extremist, Nazi sympathiser, a Twitter cancer, thick Tory, brainwashed, an anti-Semite, a white supremacist hate preacher,” Riley added.