Raheem Sterling: Young Football Fans Support England Player Over Gun Tattoo

aheem Sterling has been a target of the tabloid press ever since he shot to fame as a teenager in 2012. But the latest controversy – the accusation that he is glamourising gun violence with a large new tattoo – has sparked a bitter row about racism, representation and the power of role-models in the sport. But many of his young fans see the tabloid interpretation differently.