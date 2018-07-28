South Western Railway And Eurostar Rail Workers Stage 24-Hour Strike Amid Travel Chaos

Rail workers at South Western Railway and Eurostar went on a 24-hour strike over separate disputes on Saturday as travel chaos sparked by the weather continued to frustrate travellers.

RMT union members at Eurostar protested over “dangerous” overcrowding at London’s St Pancras station where today they held up signs saying “get back on track listen to your passengers and staff” and “draw the line, safety first”.

Eurostar said a normal service will run as other workers will cover the shifts.

The SWR strike is over the long-running dispute about the role of train guards with the company saying half of its services - in south-west London and southern counties of England - will be cancelled.