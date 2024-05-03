Ralf Little Sends Sweet Message After His Death In Paradise Co-Star Is Revealed

Ralf Little in Death In Paradise BBC / Red Planet / Amelia Troubridge

The former Royle Family star announced back in March that the most recent series of Death In Paradise would be his last as DI Neville Parker.

After weeks of speculation about his replacement, the BBC subsequently confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Don will be taking the lead as a new detective when Death In Paradise returns for its annual Christmas special later this year.

Reacting to the news, Ralf shared a string of applauding emojis on X (formerly Twitter), adding: “Have a magical time Don.”

Have a magical time Don. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️🌴💀🌴 — Ralf Little 💙 (@RalfLittle) May 2, 2024

Speaking about his exit on BBC Breakfast last month, Ralf claimed: “If it was just a heart decision, I’d have wanted to do it for 20 more years.

“But just for the show, and for my character Neville, it just sort of felt like his story… it deserved to be finished, and his journey deserved to be completed and he deserved a nice happy ending. And so it just felt right.”

'If it was in my heart, like if it was just a heart decision, I'd have wanted to do it for 20 more years'



Actor Ralf Little spoke to #BBCBreakfast about why he's leaving the popular BBC crime drama 'Death in Paradise'https://t.co/AahurberJI pic.twitter.com/6g76m0u0XL — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 5, 2024

Don is perhaps best known for his performance as Lucas Johnson in EastEnders.

His other on-screen credits include Holby City, 55 Degrees North, the 2006 Doctor Who Christmas special and the Netflix series The Stranger.

Don Gilet on the set of Death In Paradise Philippe VIRAPIN/BBC

Reacting to the news of his casting, Don said: “Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

