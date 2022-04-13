Don't Pity Muslims Fasting, Ramadan Is The Most Joyous Month

Ramadan is the holiest time in the Islamic calendar which means for Muslims, it’s a highly coveted event, abundant with blessings, community spirit and camaraderie.
There’s also the fasting for 14+ hours (depending on where you’re based). But while abstaining from food and drink between daylight hours sounds like a great feat, for most Muslims, it’s actually...fine.
Sure the caffeine withdrawal, headaches and occasional hunger pangs might make it a bit difficult, but as you go on, fasting becomes easy for many.
But sometimes, the attitudes of some non-Muslims are that of pity and even faux concern over something that is considered a joyous time for Muslims.
Those who follow the Islamic faith are at times subject to condescending comments (“wow you’re so brave, I could never”), questioned about the ‘safety’ of fasting for long hours, and even told they can break their fasts if they want.
Some have even been policed by non-Muslims questioning why they aren’t fasting – even though not all Muslims fast, some due to health reasons, others through choice.
But we fast for God. Not only is this act of worship awash with blessings, it’s also a form of penance, so of course it’s going to be difficult.
For the most part though, Muslims can’t get enough and find a lot of happiness and meaning during the holy month.
If you are a non-Muslim with Muslim friends, colleagues, neighbours and so on, you can still show empathy and understanding to them.
You don’t need to make a huge scene if you’re eating in front of them nor make it a big deal that they’re fasting. If it’s in a work environment, then bosses should be mindful of any company treats/comped lunches, away days, and other fun events that fall during this time. Of course, not everything can be rearranged, but try to show some consideration to those who can’t take part.