Don't Pity Muslims Fasting, Ramadan Is The Most Joyous Month

Ramadan is the holiest time in the Islamic calendar which means for Muslims, it’s a highly coveted event, abundant with blessings, community spirit and camaraderie.

There’s also the fasting for 14+ hours (depending on where you’re based). But while abstaining from food and drink between daylight hours sounds like a great feat, for most Muslims, it’s actually...fine.

Sure the caffeine withdrawal, headaches and occasional hunger pangs might make it a bit difficult, but as you go on, fasting becomes easy for many.

But sometimes, the attitudes of some non-Muslims are that of pity and even faux concern over something that is considered a joyous time for Muslims.

Those who follow the Islamic faith are at times subject to condescending comments (“wow you’re so brave, I could never”), questioned about the ‘safety’ of fasting for long hours, and even told they can break their fasts if they want.

Some have even been policed by non-Muslims questioning why they aren’t fasting – even though not all Muslims fast, some due to health reasons, others through choice.

But we fast for God. Not only is this act of worship awash with blessings, it’s also a form of penance, so of course it’s going to be difficult.

For the most part though, Muslims can’t get enough and find a lot of happiness and meaning during the holy month.

People keep telling me "Happy Ramadan, or I guess not happy, it's probably somber like Lent, huh?" And I cannot tell you how many paragraphs I have to say to show them that this is actually the most celebratory time of the year. — 🌜Missi🌛 (@HoneyBeeRock) April 12, 2022

I love it ! I always wish it could last a lot longer than 30 days. — 𐌀𐌁𐌃Ξ𐌋𐌉𐌋𐌀H 🇵🇸 🇸🇾 🇲🇦 (@hey_abdelilah) April 11, 2022

100% this. I’m so bored of the “Poor you” and “OMG, I could never do that!”…. all good because nobody is asking you to do it. Peace out ✌🏽 — Shaista Aziz 💙 (@shaistaAziz) April 11, 2022

I love THIS. Yes it’s hard but will I continue to fast, yes. Do I yearn the coming of the blessed month, yes. This isn’t bad timing it’s hardship that Muslims can deal with. It’s trials we know that will result ease in the end. It’s called ✨belief✨ — t.r (@neemaxo) April 11, 2022

I know right. They sometimes have a guilty face as in poor you. They think its like torture when we know fasting is good for us. — Layla. (@Layla_Begum_Ali) April 11, 2022

Also non-Muslims need to stop being judgmental if Muslims are not fasting. None of that 'aren't you supposed to fast all 30 days' or 'oh you're naughty' or smug laughter bullshit please. — Kabir 🇬🇧🇦🇺🇧🇩 (@Dancing_Bear_) April 12, 2022

Lol definitely know they mean well but the “sorry to hear” response is not needed 😂 https://t.co/PRMzUpnV5D — Juice-ra (@yuuusraaaa) April 12, 2022

AlhamdulliAllah for Ramadan. I feel so relaxed and hopeful. But yeah, there’s always some non-Muslims who get too involved and try do get you « upset » with sentences like « Fasting is so dangerous and inhumain I feel so sorry for you » like ma’am stop insisting leave me alone 💀 https://t.co/DIVewTJZzk — I was ban habibi (@aaeimnss) April 12, 2022

This! We love submitting to Allah swt. It’s not a chore nor something to pity us for. Just because it seems like a chore to another person doesn’t mean it’s not an honor for someone else. https://t.co/0NdjACmtbE — 𝓥 🌿⚜️💜👑🇲🇽 (@leavemealonejin) April 12, 2022

Facts!! We're kind of waiting and praying for Ramadan to come all year – and there's nothing that makes us more sad and empty than when it's gone. https://t.co/xWxzJk7vFk — Saiem Amer (@saiem_amer) April 11, 2022

If you are a non-Muslim with Muslim friends, colleagues, neighbours and so on, you can still show empathy and understanding to them.

You don’t need to make a huge scene if you’re eating in front of them nor make it a big deal that they’re fasting. If it’s in a work environment, then bosses should be mindful of any company treats/comped lunches, away days, and other fun events that fall during this time. Of course, not everything can be rearranged, but try to show some consideration to those who can’t take part.