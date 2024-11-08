Rashida Jones Remembers Late Dad Quincy Jones With Touching Tribute

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Actor Rashida Jones is honouring her father, Quincy Jones, after his death at age 91.

On Thursday, the Parks and Recreation star posted an emotional tribute on Instagram to the music titan, who famously produced Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album and worked with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of other recording artists.

“My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back,” Jones wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable pic of herself as a baby with her dad.

Advertisement

She continued, “When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work…there was no safer place in the world for me.”

Calling her father a “culture shifter,” Jones added, “His music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy. I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity.”

She wrapped up her message about her late father by adding, “I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”

The actor’s nearly 2 million followers mourned her dad’s death in her comments section.

“He was an absolute legend and culture shifter. His presence is timeless,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “An inspiration and an icon. What an amazing life and legacy ❤️.”

“Thank you for sharing your Dad with us. The world will never have another Quincy,” someone else wrote.

Advertisement

Quincy Jones was surrounded by his family when he died Nov. 3 at his home in Los Angeles, his publicist, Arnold Robinson, announced Monday.