Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Shares Tribute To 'The Most Beautiful Man I've Ever Known'

Jacy Nittolo and Ray Liotta pictured last year ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Ray Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo has shared a beautiful tribute to the Goodfellas actor, following his death at the age of 67.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by Ray’s team that he had died in his sleep while on location in the Dominican Republic, where he had been filming a new movie.

In the days since, his former collaborators Robert DeNiro, Martin Scorsese and Kevin Costner were among those to pay their respects to the actor.

Posting on Instagram, Jacy shared her own tribute to Ray, remembering him as the “most beautiful man” that she’d ever known.

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” Jacy wrote, alongside a montage of photos of herself and Ray. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever.

“We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.

“He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

Ray began acting professionally in New York in the late 1970s, appearing for several years in the soap Another World, after which he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in film.

In 1986, he appeared in Something Wild, which bagged him his first Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Ray Sinclair.

From there, he portrayed baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field Of Dreams and went on to land his most prolific role as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas.

In more recent years, Ray had been enjoying something of a resurgence in his acting career, appearing in the Sopranos sequel The Many Saints Of Newark as twins Aldo and Salvatore Molisanti, the period drama No Sudden Move and the Oscar-winning Netflix film Marriage Story.