Angela Rayner Confirms Grenfell Tower Is To Be Demolished Despite Backlash

A detail of the memorial wall next to the Grenfell Tower in London, Sept. 2, 2024, after a fire in June 2017 where 72 people were killed. via Associated Press

The Grenfell Tower where 72 people died in a tragic 2017 fire will be demolished, Angela Rayner has confirmed.

The deputy prime minister and housing secretary first told survivors and the families of the victims of her decision in a private meeting on Wednesday.

It sparked significant backlash as campaigners claimed they had not been consulted before the government chose to take down the remains of the 24-storey structure in London.

“Ignoring the voices of bereaved on the future of our loved ones’ gravesite is disgraceful and unforgivable,” the Grenfell United campaign group said.

Debate over what to do with the structure has raged for years, with some wanting to be turned into memorial garden while others hoped it would remain up as a reminder of the catastrophe.

Rayner’s decision to take the whole building down was confirmed in a press release published on the government’s website on Friday.

The government said Rayner “is committed to keeping” the people affected involved in the process, and “she recognises how difficult it is for them” and claimed the deputy PM has “prioritised engagement with the community since her appointment in July”.

The government added: “The tower was the home of the 72 innocent people who lost their lives, and of survivors whose lives were forever changed. It is clear from conversations it remains a sacred site. It is also clear that there is not a consensus about what should happen to it.”

It comes after experts told Rayner that the tower “is significantly damaged,” and though stable now, the condition will worsen over time.

The former residential block is currently covered in scaffolding with a green heart and the words “forever in our hearts”.

The government has promised the demolition will be carried out “respectfully and carefully”, with no changes before the eighth anniversary on June 14, 2025.

The demolition process is expected to take two years and the Grenfell community will be permitted to choose a design team to create a memorial.

The prime minister’s spokesperson also told reporters Rayner wanted to make sure victims’ families and survivors heard of the plans first.

“The deputy prime minister has been clear on her determination to speak with survivors and bereaved families first, and it was important to ensure the community had heard the decision first.”

He added that Rayner offered them “the opportunity to meet in person and online at different times and places” and “heard many views” throughout the consultation process.

He said the deputy PM told families in November she would listen to them and consider expert opinion before coming to a conclusion in February.

“She’s had multiple engagements with the community on multiple occasions. There is absolutely no suggestion she hasn’t engaged with the community on what is clearly a deeply emotive and personal issue for everyone involved,” he said.

