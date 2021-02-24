This year’s Reading and Leeds festival is to go ahead as planned this summer, organisers have confirmed.
The news comes days after the UK government unveiled plans to begin lifting coronavirus restrictions in England in the coming months, including a targeted date of 21 June for all social distancing measures to be lifted.
On Wednesday, a post was shared on the official Reading and Leeds Twitter page, which read: “Following the government’s recent announcement, we can’t wait to get back to the fields this summer. LET’S GO.”
Reading and Leeds is set to take place over the weekend of 27-29 August this year, with Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Post Malone set to headline over the course of the three-day event.
Other acts on the line-up include Disclosure, Queens Of The Stone Age, Mabel, AJ Tracey and Sigrid.
Unfortunately, one big-name music event that won’t be taking place in Glastonbury, which was called off for the second year in a row last month.
In a joint statement, festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis explained: “In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are sorry to let you all down.
“As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.”
However, Michael Eavis did later offer fans a glimmer of hope, suggesting a small-scale event could still happen in September, to mark 50 years since the first Glastonbury festival took place.