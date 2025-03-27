Rebecca Adlington's Coeliac Diagnosis Reminds Us That Being Gluten-Free Isn’t A Trend

via Associated Press Britain's Rebecca Adlington shows the gold medal she won in the women's 800m Freestyle event at the FINA Swimming World Championships in Shanghai, China, Sunday, July 31, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Rebecca Adlington, an Olympic swimmer and presenter on BBC Sports has revealed today that she has been diagnosed with coeliac disease.

Speaking on the Coeliac UK’s Instagram account, Rebecca says: “Hello everyone. As someone newly diagnosed with coeliac disease, I have definitely quickly learnt how vital gluten-free prescriptions are for managing this condition.

Advertisement

“But in some areas, these prescriptions are totally being cut.”

Coeliac charity uncovers the risks people with the disease are facing

In the caption for Rebecca’s post, Coeliac UK say: “On Wednesday 19 March, we delivered the petition directly to 10 Downing Street, presenting our call for action to the UK Government.

“The petition, supported by individuals from across the UK, highlighted the importance of protecting access to gluten-free prescriptions for people with coeliac disease.”

Advertisement

Some of those include Kate Powell, a mother of two daughters with the disease. She’s from Hampshire & Isle of Wight which removed provision in early 2024 and volunteer Ceira Reading, from Leicestershire where provision was taken away earlier this year,

The charity states that many healthcare professionals are in agreement about the clincal case for gluten-free prescriptions, saying: “The clinical case for gluten-free prescriptions was made by healthcare professionals including Dr Anita Patel, GP and Coeliac UK Trustee, and Dr Hugo Penny, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.

“Becky Excell, Coeliac UK ambassador, also joined the petition hand-in, adding her voice to this important cause.”

Advertisement

What are the symptoms of coeliac disease?

According to the NHS, diarrhoea is a common symptom of the disease, which is caused by the small bowel not being able to absorb nutrients.

Malabsorption can also lead to stools containing high levels of fat, making them foul smelling, greasy and frothy, which can make them difficult to flush down the toilet.

Other symptoms can include:

abdominal pain (stomach ache)

bloating and flatulence (farting)

indigestion

constipation

vomiting

fatigue

unexpected weight loss

infertility

tingling and numbness in hands and feet

problems with co-ordination, balance and speech