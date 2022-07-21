Rebecca Balding, Star Of Charmed, Has Died Aged 73

Rebecca Balding in Charmed CBS

Rebecca Balding, who played Elise Rothman in the American fantasy drama Charmed, has died at the age of 73.

Her husband James L. Conway revealed she had died at her home in Park City, Utah on Wednesday following a battle with ovarian cancer.

The veteran stage and screen star was also known for playing conniving attorney Carol David in the American spoof series, Soap.

But in the UK, she was best known for her role on Charmed, which aired from 1998-2006.

The series follows a trio of sisters, Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano).

The sisters AKA The Charmed Ones are the most powerful good witches of all time, who use their combined ‘Power of Three’ to protect innocent lives from evil beings such as demons and warlocks. Each sister possesses unique magical powers that grow and evolve, while they attempt to maintain normal lives in modern-day San Francisco.

Rebecca played Elise Rothman, the boss of Alyssa Milano’s character, Phoebe.

Los Angeles, CA - 1978: Rebecca Balding promotional photo for the ABC tv series 'Makin' It'. (Photo by Jim Britt /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) Walt Disney Television Photo Archives via Getty Images

Rebecca’s other TV credits include Melrose Place, Makin’ It, Beverly Hills 90210, Home Improvement, MacGyver, Family Ties, Hotel, Matt Houston Cagney & Lacey, Starsky and Hutch and The Bionic Woman.

She also starred in the horror films Silent Scream and The Boogens. Her most recent film appearance was in 2005’s Yesterday’s Dreams.

She is survived by her husband Conway, who she was married to for 41 years and their daughters, Sarah and Kathleen, and grandchildren.