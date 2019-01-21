Exclusive: Rebel MPs Join Forces To Stop No-Deal Brexit And Take Control From May

Two camps of rebel MPs seeking to stop a no-deal Brexit and give parliament more control will join forces to mount a powerful ambush on Theresa May’s plan, sources have told HuffPost UK.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper and Conservative Dominic Grieve had been planning separate amendments to give MPs greater power to bring about a Brexit plan B.

But following a meeting on Monday, three MPs said supporters of the two plans had agreed to come together and back a pincer movement to rule out no-deal and take control of the process.

The agreement to join forces by tabling amendments to May’s plan B, which will be voted on next Tuesday January 29, poses a significant threat to the prime minister’s plan to seek fresh concessions on the controversial Irish border backstop from the EU, and push a deal through before leaving on March 29.

One MP involved in the discussions said: “It looks like the forces of enlightenment will be advancing on several compatible fronts when it comes to amendments.”