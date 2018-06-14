Recycled Plastic Could Provide Three Quarters Of UK Demand, Report Finds

Close to three quarters of the UK demand for plastic could be supplied by recycling previous incarnations of the stuff, according to a new report from environmental charity and think thank, Green Alliance. This move would necessitate governmental action to build up the plastic recycling industry in this country, which could mean an extra two million tonnes of products and packaging recycled here. The UK currently consumes 3.3m tonnes of plastic annually. We export two thirds of plastic collected for recycling and only recycle nine per cent of all plastics domestically, according to the report. “The UK does not have an adequate system to capture, recycle and re-use plastic materials,” the report said.

Current recycling targets serve only to divert products and packaging into the ether of waste management systems, instead of building up a local market for the plastic gathered, the report, created by Green Alliance on behalf of business group the Circular Economy Task Force, states. As such, there is an over reliance on ‘virgin’ materials – resulting in more production, waste and, ultimately, pollution. The report recommends three measures to ignite a solution. These are mandatory recycled content requirements for all plastic products and packaging, short term support to kickstart the plastic reprocessing market, and market stabilisation fund to derisk investment in the market. “If the UK wants to lead the world in addressing the global scourge of plastic pollution, that means creating a circular economy at home that allows us to turn discarded plastics back into new products,” Libby Peake, senior policy adviser on resources at Green Alliance, said. “Just collecting plastic and shipping it abroad doesn’t solve the problem.”

