All Countries Removed From Red List In UK Travel Rules Update

All countries have been removed from the international travel red list the government has announced, ending mandatory hotel quarantine.

Travellers arriving from a red list destination are required to spend 11 nights in a government-approved hotel at a cost of £2,285.

The policy was introduced as part of measures to reduce the risk from arriving travellers infected with coronavirus.

In an update to travel rules on Thursday, the remaining countries on the list, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela, were removed as of at 4am on November 1.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said wrote on Twitter: “We will keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK’s first line of defence.”