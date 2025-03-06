'Save Your F*cking Money': 11 Things People In Their 20s Don't Know Can Ruin Their 40s

Fatma Yılmaz via Unsplash Young person sleeping

If there’s one thing I’ve taken from writing about health, it’s the importance of exercise.

I’m now obsessed with building muscle in my 20s so I have a better base as I age (lower muscle mass has been associated with, among other things, increased dementia risk).

But I know I’m making some mistakes, including my frankly gluttonous diet, that I’ll likely regret in the future.

That’s why I was so glad to get my hands on the advice of forty-plus-year-olds in a post shared to r/AskReddit. The entry read: “People in their 40s, what’s something that people in their 20s don’t realise will impact them as they get older?”

Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

1) “If you’re not going to the gym yet, or doing vigorous exercise at least three times a week, start now.”

“Your bones and muscles will deteriorate. Start a good habit now, and you’ll thank yourself in 20 years.”

2) “Not saving money from an early age. Not wearing sunscreen, not appreciating your young self.”

3) “Being chronically angry (or chronically sad) starts to affect you on a cellular level after a while.”

“Especially your physical and mental health.”

4) “Maintain your teeth. Brush, floss, and get dental checkups regularly.”

5) “The volume at concerts: wear earplugs!”

6) “Save your f*cking money please.”

7) “Don’t waste all your time on some lame dude.”

8) “You know what I regret? Worrying constantly about money.”

“Go play and have fun. You should stay mobile, don’t sit down all the time, and brush your teeth. But otherwise? Please do yourself a favour and make some stories to tell.”

9) “Networking and social skills are the most important skills. If you’re introverted and not good at those, you need to put a lot of your resources into fixing this.”

“Do not believe the ‘be so good no one can ignore you’ type of thing. People much less skilled than you will get handed the positions you dream about because of connections. And this is not like a nepo baby type of thing. You need to be social and form connections all the time.”

10) “Do things you enjoy. A hobby is great for your mental health.”

11) “Investments, not just financial, but relational and health/mental health.”

“Invest in your health, relationships and income or you won’t have them when you are older.”