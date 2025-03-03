6 Words From My Fiancé Made Me Reconsider Our Wedding. Am I Wrong?

Rubberball via Getty Images A broken wedding cake, with the crack in the middle separating the bride and groom cake toppers

HuffPost UK recently asked Evon Inyang, a licensed associate marriage and family therapist and the founder of ForwardUs Counselling, what advice she’d give to a Reddit user who wanted out of their marriage two weeks after it began.

After answering that case, she advised those of us who aren’t wed yet: “If something isn’t feeling right, if you’re already rationalising behaviours, telling yourself ‘things will be different after the wedding,’ or acting purely based off pressure and expectations; pause.”

That seems to be what Redditor Upstairs_Garden2353 has done after a comment her fiancé made about her skin.

In a post shared to r/AITAH (am I the *sshole here), the site user asked: “AITAH for deciding to postpone the wedding over a comment my fiancé made about my scar?”

It wasn’t his first comment

The poster said that she has had a scar on her neck for about six years. “No one has ever commented on it or made any negative remarks about it,” she wrote.

Her fiancé, on the other hand, “would make comments about my scar” in what she thinks he considered a “flirty” way.

For instance, she says, he’d tell her “he has kissed every part of my body, except my neck because of the scar” ― adding that the mark “looked like a kid messed up” the otherwise “great art” of her body.

Those comments were usually kept between the pair, but recently, she was speaking about the wedding arrangements with her fiancé’s parents when he made yet another remark.

He told her, “I’m marrying you minus the scar” in front of his family, which particularly upset and embarrassed his bride-to-be (who left the room upset).

When the couple went on to fight, the poster said her fiance called her a “drama queen” for her reaction and “crazy” for feeling so hurt, she suggested postponing the wedding.

“His mom said that I’m obviously ‘traumatised’ by my scar to let it ruin my marriage with her son and suggested therapy,” the poster continued.

She ended her post: “I don’t know if I said the right thing about postponing the wedding and whether I’m overreacting in this situation.

“My girlfriends have previously said that my fiancé shouldn’t even be bringing up the scar like that.”

Redditors had the poster’s back

Responses to the post overwhelmingly agreed that the poster was not, in fact, an ”*sshole.”

u/NixKlappt-Reddit suggested she respond to her fiancé by saying: I want to marry you, but my scar does not.”

″’NTA [not the *sshole], but you will be if you marry this sphincter. Dump his ass and his family. You can do SO much better than this shallow... loser.

Thank goodness this came to a head before you were legally entangled.”

“He got his mom to gaslight you,” u/Cute-Profession9983 continued.

“I bet this isn’t his only constant douche move in your relationship...”