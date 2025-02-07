Reform UK's Chairman Claims Party Will Take Up To 400 Seats At Next General Election

Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf Getty

Reform UK’s chairman has claimed his party will secure between 350 and 400 MPs at the next general election.

That would equate to a landslide victory and would be just a few seats short of the majority of 412 Labour secured in July.

It would also be a world away from the five MPs Reform returned seven months ago.

But, speaking about his party’s astonishing rise, Zia Yusuf told the BBC’s Radio 4′s Political Thinking podcast he thinks Reform “will win between 350 and 400 members of parliament” at the next election, which has to be held before August 2029.

It comes after Reform came out on top of a YouGov poll of voting intentions earlier this week, with 25% compared to Labour’s 24% and the Tories’ 21%.

Another pollster, Find Out Now, claimed on Thursday that Reform had a four-point lead over the other two main parties on 29%, while Labour had 25% and the Tories lagged behind on 18%.

The findings are another boost for Reform’s leader Nigel Farage – who already claims to be the “official opposition” to the government – and will worry Labour and Tory quarters ahead of the local elections in May.

Find Out Now voting intention:

🟦 Reform UK: 29% (+2)

🔴 Labour: 25% (+2)

🔵 Conservatives: 18% (-3)

🟠 Lib Dems: 13% (+2)

🟢 Greens: 10% (-)



Changes from 27th January

[Find Out Now, 5th February, N=2,487] pic.twitter.com/he05V9LJa2 — Find Out Now (@FindoutnowUK) February 6, 2025

Yusuf also took aim at the Conservatives, telling the BBC: “History will judge Boris Johnson as one of the most damaging prime ministers in this country’s history.”

He said the increase in net migration during Johnson’s time in office was “a total betrayal of everybody who voted for Brexit”.

He added: “He took public spending close to Soviet Union spending. So there was nothing Conservative about him.”

His comments are particularly cutting considering Reform – when it was known as the Brexit Party – chose not to contest 317 Tory-won seats in the 2019 general election so as not to split the Leave vote.

Boris Johnson went on to win a landslide victory and the Brexit Party did not secure a single seat in the Commons.

Yusuf addressed worries about the world’s richest man and Donald Trump’s new informal advisor, Elon Musk, donating up to $100m to Reform, too.

“I can understand those concerns. We’re going to play by the rules,” he said.

Pressed on whether his party would accept any donations from the tech magnate, Yusuf said: “Who knows if he will or if he won’t, but if was to make a donation and it was within the rules and it helped us win, then why not?”