Reform UK Refers Its Own MP Rupert Lowe To Police Over 'Threats of Physical Violence'

Reform UK MP for Great Yarmouth Rupert Lowe speaks during the Reform UK's annual conference at the NEC Centre. SOPA Images SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Reform UK has referred one of its own MPs to the police after he allegedly made “threats of physical violence” towards the party chairman.

In a joint statement, Reform UK chair Zia Yusuf and the party’s chief whip Lee Anderson said two female employees had accused Lowe of “workplace bullying”, too.

Advertisement

Lowe responded to what he described as “untrue and false allegations” on his X account.

He claimed there was “zero credible evidence against me, as has been repeatedly stated by the neutral investigator.”

Lowe also said “allegations of physical threats are outrageous and entirely untrue”, adding he has “never made any derogatory comments about women or those with disabilities”.

Reform’s full statement reads: “It is with regret that we feel obligated to disclose that the party received complaints from two female employees about serious bullying in the offices of the Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth, Rupert Lowe.

Advertisement

“One worked in his Parliamentary office, the other in his Constituency office, we understand complaints have been made to Parliamentary authorities.

“Evidence was provided to us of workplace bullying, the targeting of female staff who raised concerns, and evidence of derogatory and discriminatory remarks made about women, including reference to a perceived disability.

“We feel we have a duty of care to all our staff, whether employed directly or indirectly. Accordingly, we appointed an independent King’s Counsel to conduct an investigation into the veracity of these complaints. To date, Mr Lowe has yet to cooperate with this investigation.

Advertisement

“In addition to these allegations of a disturbing pattern of behaviour, Mr Lowe has on at least two occasions made threats of physical violence against our Party Chairman. Accordingly, this matter is with the Police.

“Reform stands for the highest standards of conduct in public life, and we will apply these standards without fear nor favour, including within our own party.”

Lowe had complained about Nigel Farage’s leadership of Reform earlier this week.

He told the Daily Mail that Reform UK remained a “protest party led by the Messiah” under Farage, and said he may leave if the party did not change before the next election.

Advertisement

The party leader later replied, saying Lowe was “completely wrong” and Reform was “absolutely not a protest party”.

In his statement on X, Lowe also claimed: “It is no surprise that this vexatious statement has been issued the day after my reasonable and constructive questions of Nigel and the Reform structure. It was issued on X late on a Friday afternoon, with no prior warning.”

He added: “I have been pushing for this behind the scenes for many months, with zero success. I have been frozen out of meetings, policy discussions, press conferences and more. My repeated requests for better communication and regular meetings have been ignored and mocked.”

Advertisement

He said: “If they want to kick me out over false claims, they’ll have to finally present some credible evidence against me. There is none, as the KC has just told me. Again. A complete inability to accept even the most mild constructive criticism without such a malicious reaction is not effective leadership. This is our party as much as it is Nigel’s.”

Read Lowe’s full statement here: