Refugee Campaigners Launch Appeal Against Government Over Its 'Shambolic' Dubs Scheme

Refugee campaigners will present their case against the government in the Court of Appeal today, after just 250 unaccompanied child refugees have been given sanctuary in the UK.

The Help Refugees charity claimed that the process by which the government agreed to take in just 480 lone child refugees was “fundamentally flawed” and “shambolic”.

The campaigners lost their high court challenge in November, but in January they were granted an appeal.

The legal challenge has lasted over two years. During that time, the government has failed to fill nearly half the places it had promised to provide to unaccompanied refugee minors living in camps or homeless in France, Italy and Greece.

The Dubs amendment, passed in May 2016, required the government to act “as soon as possible” to relocate and support unaccompanied refugee children. It was named after Lord Alfred Dubs, who escaped the Nazis as a child on the Kindertransport.

He proposed an amendment to immigration legislation in 2016, which would have required the government to bring 3,000 unaccompanied refugee children to the UK. That figure was later dropped from the amendment.

In order to determine the number of children each council has the capacity to help, the government was required to consult with local authorities.

Help Refugees said the process the Home Office took to carry out the consultation was “seriously defective” after it emerged many local authorities were not properly consulted and had the capacity to take more children.

After the disputed consultation, the government announced that the number of children to be relocated under the Dubs scheme was to be fixed at 350.

The government later accepted that 130 places offered by one English region had been ‘missed’ and the number was revised to 480 in April 2017.