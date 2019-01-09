This Adorable Mini Dachshund Called Remus Only Responds To Harry Potter Spells

Remus the dog is the ultimate ‘Harry Potter’ fan: he’s named after the Defence Against The Dark Arts teacher, has his own wizard-inspired wardrobe and the longhaired mini dachshund responds only to ‘Harry Potter’-inspired commands.

When his owner, YouTuber Anna Brisbin, says ‘Stupefy’, Remus drops and lies down. When she says ‘Wingardium Leviosa’ he stands on his hind legs, as if floating in the air.

‘Avada Kedavra’, the spell known for killing people, makes him spin around before lying down on the floor, showing his belly. Meanwhile ‘Serpensortia’ – our personal favourite – results in the adorable pup sticking his tongue out. (Although we think that might be pure coincidence.)