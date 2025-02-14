Renée Zellweger Makes Honest Admission About Reuniting With 'Grumbler In Chief' Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger at the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy last month via Associated Press

Renée Zellweger has claimed that Hugh Grant certainly lived up to his reputation on the set of the new Bridget Jones film.

The two actors share the screen once again in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, which Renée discussed during an appearance on Thursday’s edition of The Tonight Show.

When host Jimmy Fallon asked the two-time Oscar winner about what it was like to work with Hugh for the third time (the British actor famously ducked out of part three, Bridget Jones’s Baby), she was full of enthusiasm about being back with her old co-star.

And apparently, that’s more than can be said for him.

“He’s the best, he’s so much fun,” Renée enthused. “But I don’t have to tell anybody that, you guys know. He’s our favourite grumbler in chief, isn’t he?”

She continued: “He’s mastered the art of fun grumbling, hasn’t he? He hates everything! It’s genius!”

To help promote their new movie, Hugh recently interviewed Renée for a cover story in British Vogue, during which they addressed his reputation as the most “curmudgeonly” man in Hollywood.

“I’m not very friendly,” Hugh admitted, to which his friend and colleague insisted: “No! I don’t think that’s true about you at all. I feel like you save your energy for the people that you really, really love and care about, and who know you really, really well.”

She added: “I don’t think you’re curmudgeonly. I think you’re funny.

“But I don’t think that you suffer superficial conversation. It exhausts and bores you, and you’d rather watch cricket on telly.”

“You know my feelings about people, Renée,” he then responded. “I don’t like them on the whole. But you, you I’ve always liked.”