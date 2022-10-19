Rep. Val Demings Goes After Rubio

Rep. Val Demings Goes After RubioAt the first Florida Senate debate, Rep. Val Demings (D) went after incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R) for his stance on gun control and abortion, as well as his record on telling the truth.By HuffPost VideoMicrobioVideos For YouSelma Blair’s Emotional Ballroom ExitAnna May Wong Makes History — Again!Fried Egg HackMark Drakeford Rages At The ToriesMike Lee Confronted Over Jan. 6 Anton Du Beke hits out at Strictly Come Dancing "mole"This Vox Pop Sums Up The UKTruss 'Detained On Urgent Business' Prompts Howls Of Laughter