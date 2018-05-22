A woman is wearing her politics not only on her sleeve, but also on her head, feet and body, in the run up to the Irish abortion referendum.

Taryn de Vere has decided to use fashion to prompt political conversation ahead of 25 May, when the Irish people will vote on whether to repeal the Eighth Amendment and end a constitutional ban on abortion.

Every morning, de Vere has put together a different outfit to promote the Yes campaign. “I stepped up my repeal the 8th themed fashion efforts when the No side began removing our Yes posters in the county I live in,” she tells HuffPost UK. “I was angry that they were not respecting our time and money and that they were trying to silence us. So I thought I could BE the posters and signs instead.”