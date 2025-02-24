Republicans Just Can't Seem To Condemn Trump's Policy Shift Toward Putin

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Republican lawmakers and officials, some of whom are otherwise vocal in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, continue to avoid condemning President Donald Trump’s recent hostile rhetoric toward Ukraine and its leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Over the past week, the president has become increasingly sympathetic toward Russia, which invaded neighbouring Ukraine three years ago.

On Saturday, Trump repeatedly lied about the war to right-wing attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference, falsely claiming that the US has provided more military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine than Western Europe, and painting Kyiv as the reason the war has not yet ended.

Now, Republican officials who have spoken out against Russia and supported the US backing of Ukraine are trying to balance those existing positions while remaining loyal to Trump, who has a history of trying to gain favour with Putin.

Just last week, Senator Roger Wicker called Putin a “war criminal” who should “be in jail for the rest of his life,” Senator John Kennedy said he “makes Jeffrey Dahmer look like Mother Theresa,” and Senator Thom Tillis called him “a cancer and the greatest threat to democracy.” All three senators did not mention Trump by name.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) heads for votes at the Capitol on Feb. 18 in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine "should have never started it" in comments about Russia's February 2022 invasion of the country. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

“I think the president has been very critical of Putin, and I’m not sitting here defending Putin. Putin is not a good guy. At the same time, that’s up to the Russian people. That’s not up to us to make that decision,” Senator Markwayne Mullin told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Putin has not held free and fair elections in Russia for decades, and is known for imprisoning his critics. Mullin did not provide an example of Trump criticising the Russian autocrat.

“I will reiterate: Vladimir Putin is a vile dictator and thug, and he is clearly responsible for the war in Ukraine,” Representative Mike Lawler, who serves on the Foreign Affairs Committee, told ABC’s “This Week.”

“Russia, China and Iran have been working in a coordinated effort to undermine and destabilise the United States, Europe, Israel and the free world,” he continued. “They are not our allies or our friends, and we must be clear-eyed about that.”

“We’re going to undercut the Ukrainians... Oh, and by the way, we’re going to get their precious minerals at the bargain rate prices as a threat to do even worse,” Senator Jack Reed, who is part of the Armed Services Committee, told ABC’s “This Week.”

“This is not a statesman or a diplomat,” he continued. “This is just someone who admires Putin, does not believe in the struggle of the Ukrainians and is committed to cosying up to an autocrat.”

“Essentially, this is the President Trump surrendering to the Russians … This is not a statesman or a diplomat. This is just someone who admires Putin.”



Democratic Sen. Jack Reed decries Pres. Trump's recent verbal attacks on Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy. https://t.co/RMqaMBfrbg pic.twitter.com/68VGIihI6Y — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 23, 2025

“The war didn’t need to happen. It was provoked,” Steve Witkoff, US special envoy to the Mideast, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “It doesn’t necessarily mean it was provoked by the Russians. There were all kinds of conversations back then about Ukraine joining NATO. The president has spoken about this, that didn’t need to happen. It basically became a threat to the Russians.”

Lawler said that while he does not agree with Trump’s characterization of Zelenskyy, he hopes that the Ukrainian leader would understand that, essentially, he would have to bow his head to Trump and cooperate if he wants to keep receiving U.S. assistance. The congressman also excused the Trump administration’s discussion with Russia over a possible deal, saying that no agreement can logically be made without bringing Moscow to the table.

“I have been very clear in my support for Ukraine,” Lawler said. “But this kind of back and forth, saying that the president is falling for Russian disinformation, does not help his cause for sure.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a forum of government officials in Kyiv on Feb. 23. Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At a forum of government officials in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said Sunday that considering foreign as a debt to be repaid would set a dangerous precedent, and that the minerals proposal has been taken off the negotiating table. Witkoff said he expects a peace deal to be signed this week.

Zelenskyy’s announcement came after the Ukrainian leader said Russia launched a record 250-plus strike drones into the country overnight. The leader said he would give up his presidency if it meant Ukraine would have NATO protection.