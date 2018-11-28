Researchers Swallowed Lego Heads To Find Out How Long It Takes To Poo Them Out

As a parent, you’ll know full well that kids frequently pick up and try to swallow small objects – most noticeably bits of Lego. But despite how common this is, little research has actually been done in the area.

That is until researchers stepped in and started swallowing Lego, all in the name of science. Six paediatric health‐care professionals were recruited to swallow a Lego head and record the time taken for the object to turn up in their poo.

The results were published in the December issue of the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health, with the hope of reassuring parents who worry about their kids eating these small toys.