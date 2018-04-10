All Sections
    • STYLE
    10/04/2018 07:00 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Resin Earrings Shopping Guide: The New Art For Your Ears

    This is going to be bad for our bank accounts.

    Resin earrings are the new fairground fun for your ears. A step forward from abstract Matisse inspired accessories, resin jewellery makes a different kind of style statement. Not only can they be worn to a gala to start a conversation, but they can also make a simple jean and tee outfit.

    If you’re finding it difficult to get ready in the morning, start from your earrings and work your outfit around that. Choose a colour you’re drawn to (rich greens tend to be popular) and either colour block or dress tonally. Just make sure you’re going to be having as good as a time as your lobes.

    • Half Moon
      Super Cool Supply
      The Solis Earrings, £21.26, Super Cool Supply.
    • Door Knockers
      ASOS
      Resin and Gold Bar Earrings, £8, ASOS.
    • Gold Flakes
      MARS
      Classic Mars double drop, £63.82, MARS
    • The Mixed Bag
      ZARA
      Colourful Resin Earrings, £12.99, ZARA
    • The Fruit Loop
      Mango
      Fruit earrings, £12.99, Mango.
    • Go With The Curve
      Warehouse
      Resin Hoop Earrings, £10, Warehouse
    • Shapes And Statements
      Super Cool Supply
      Baby Bean Earrings, £21.26, Super Cool Supply
    • Matisse Inspired
      Mango
      Mixed pendant earrings, £17.99, Mango
    • The 1960's Look
      ZARA
      Square Dangle Earrings, £12.99, ZARA
    • The Amazon Rainforest
      Jigsaw
      Green Resin Abstract Earrings, £30, Jigsaw

    Conversations