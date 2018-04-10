Resin Earrings Shopping Guide: The New Art For Your Ears

Resin earrings are the new fairground fun for your ears. A step forward from abstract Matisse inspired accessories, resin jewellery makes a different kind of style statement. Not only can they be worn to a gala to start a conversation, but they can also make a simple jean and tee outfit.

If you’re finding it difficult to get ready in the morning, start from your earrings and work your outfit around that. Choose a colour you’re drawn to (rich greens tend to be popular) and either colour block or dress tonally. Just make sure you’re going to be having as good as a time as your lobes.