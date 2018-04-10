Resin Earrings Shopping Guide: The New Art For Your Ears

Resin earrings are the new fairground fun for your ears. A step forward from abstract Matisse inspired accessories, resin jewellery makes a different kind of style statement. Not only can they be worn to a gala to start a conversation, but they can also make a simple jean and tee outfit.
If you’re finding it difficult to get ready in the morning, start from your earrings and work your outfit around that. Choose a colour you’re drawn to (rich greens tend to be popular) and either colour block or dress tonally. Just make sure you’re going to be having as good as a time as your lobes.
Half MoonSuper Cool Supply
Door KnockersASOS
Gold FlakesMARS
The Mixed BagZARA
The Fruit LoopMango
Go With The CurveWarehouse
Shapes And StatementsSuper Cool Supply
Matisse InspiredMango
The 1960's LookZARA
The Amazon RainforestJigsaw