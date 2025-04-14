So THAT's Why Restaurant Sweet Potato Fries Are So Much Better

Tim Toomey via Unsplash Sweet potato fries

The proof of the pudding is, after all, in the eating; and it’s on that basis that I grew to dislike sweet potato fries, a homemade attempt at which convinced me they were limp, mushy strands of nothing.

But a weekend basket of the orange-hued batons changed my mind. “Hang on,” I thought as I bit into the side my friend insisted was delicious – “Why is this so good?”

It’s for questions like these that experts like YouTube chef Victor, also known as “Internet Shaquille,” exist.

In a video, he shared how to make restaurant-quality sweet potato fries at home – and based on how his look, I’m trying the tips tonight.

How do restaurants make sweet potato fries so good?

Usually, home cooks have to choose between “flaccid or incinerated” sweet potato fries,

That’s because sweet potatoes aren’t as starchy as, say, a Maris Piper, which is why they don’t get as crunchy as their paler cousins.

What nature has forfeited, though, home cooks can replace (Mary Berry opts for semolina; Victor chooses “enough cornstarch [cornflour in the UK] to fully coat” the fries).

Once that’s done, you can deep-fry them or bake them in a bit of oil.

The tip isn’t just useful for sweet potato fries

Not only are the resulting fries crunchy, fluffy, and delicious, but Victor says that the philosophy behind adding cornflour to the spuds will make you a better chef overall.

He thinks that learning how, and why, foods like sweet potato go limp or burn quickly means you’ll be better able to amend it ― and avoid homemade disappointments forever.

With that in mind, it’s hardly surprising that Mary Berry adds semolina to carrots, parsnips, and even (for an extra-crunchy finish) roast potatoes too; cornflour would do just as well.

After all, as Victor has taught us, the more fine, dry starch you can add to a dish, the less waterlogged and limp it’s likely to become under heat.