I've Tried Dozens Of Maternity Bras And I Think I've Finally Found *The One*

Since becoming pregnant for the first time in 2021, I have tried a lot of nursing bras – I’ve tried crop top-esque bras, padded bras, non-padded flimsier material bras.

The thing is, finding the perfect nursing bra is tough because you’re working with something that is changing shape and size ALL the time.

TMI but I feel like we need to discuss it for the sake of this article, when my boobs are full of milk they are what I can only describe as Hulk-full.

And when they’ve been emptied well, they’re more like a balloon that’s been left to sit around for a month.

All of this is to say that finding a bra that holds them at their fullest, and also at their emptiest, can be tricky territory.

I’ve had so many bras from a range of high street stores where I’ve been feeling pretty comfortable and smug as they’ve kept me nicely contained when my boobs have been full.

But then post-breastfeed I’ve bent down to pick up a toy or my child and my empty boob has simply plopped out of the cup.

Some bras haven’t kept me contained at either point in my milk cycle.

There’s also the matter of bra thickness because if you wear a tight t-shirt and you’ve got a breast pad in your bra, ideally you don’t want people to be seeing the outline of your bra, the breast pad, and then your nipple through the top. (Well, I personally didn’t anyway.)

After my first pregnancy and a lot of nursing bra trial and error, a friend recommended a bra from a brand called Six Studio and actually, I’ve bought a few bits from them because they have kept the globes contained rather well.

But the material of some of them can be quite thin and flimsy (I’ve managed to rip the lace trim on one of them and also the breast pads can show through), so after my second baby, my quest for the perfect nursing bra continued.

And then I came across the Flexifit non-wired bra from Marks and Spencer...

The bra comes in two colours – black and nude – and has easy-release nursing clips so you can whip out a boob in the blink of an eye (a genuine superpower when your baby is hungry-crying).

Sizes range from 32A right up to 42H, the price is reasonable at £22 and the reviews are also pretty impressive: it has a 4.5/5 rating from 233 people.

Most recently, one parent said of the bra: “Maximum comfort! This is my third nursing bra in this style and I adore them. Used them for both my babies and would recommend to anyone!”

Another reviewer said: “Best nursing bra!! I am a 34H very heavy breasts, bra gives lots of support & material is super soft. Don’t wear anything else, so glad I found these!!”

My verdict

Well, I have to agree with the above. The bra is ridiculously comfy, the material is soft on my skin but also my baby’s, the clips do unfasten easily and the support is pretty good. I opted for a 32C which is my usual size and it fits well.

I can bend over without feeling worried and I can enjoy a kitchen disco with the kids without worrying I’m going to knock myself out (although anything too energetic may result in your boob going AWOL, this isn’t a sports bra after all).

M&S says of its star product: “The comfortable non-padded full cup style features our clever Flexifit™ technology that ensures the bra will move with you all day. There is an inner cotton sling which provides extra support while you are nursing, and the four hook and eye fastening adapts with you.”

Now for the moment of truth: can it hold its own under a t-shirt if I’m wearing nursing pads...?

Natasha Hinde It's so nice not to have big circles poking through my top where my nursing pads usually sit.

Yes! I can confirm I am wearing nursing pads in the above picture, and I don’t *think* you can tell...? *Gets magnifying glass out*

This bra is excellent value and I’m glad it lives up to the hype. I’m happy. My boobs are happy. My baby’s happy that my boobs are happy.

