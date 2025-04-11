'Rewards For Failure': Fury Erupts After Rishi Sunak Hands Gongs To Top Tories

Rishi Sunak has given Michael Gove a knighthood. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been accused of giving “rewards for failure” after he handed out gongs to senior Tories in his resignation honours list.

Michael Gove, Mark Harper and Alister Jack are among the former cabinet ministers given seats for life in the House of Lords by the former prime minister.

He also awarded knighthoods to James Cleverly, Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, Mel Stride and Andrew Mitchell.

In all, Sunak – who led the Conservatives to a landslide general election defeat last year – gave honours to 11 current and former Tory MPs, 18 former Tory advisers, two Tory councillors and the party’s former chief executive.

He also awarded a knighthood to former England cricketer James Anderson and the filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “These political nominations look like an ID parade of political flunkies whose fingerprint of failure are still felt on family finances.

“They are rewards for the failure of a dreadful Conservative government that was rightly kicked out of office.

“Millions of hard working families were fed up after years of Conservative chaos culminating in a cost of living crisis, and public services on their knees.

“The fact that Rishi Sunak has dished out honours to his mates after all the damage they did is yet more proof of how out of touch the Conservatives still are.”

The reaction was no more positive on social media.

All the amazing, tireless and often unappreciated public servants and national heroes that Prime Ministers meet on a daily basis, and Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours and peerages list looks like this:



18 x former Tory advisers

11 x Tory and former Tory MPs

2 x Tory councillors… — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) April 11, 2025

Despicable. No only do they face no consequences for their corruption and incompetence, they are rewarded for it. — Abi Stevens (@abistevensart.bsky.social) 2025-04-11T13:31:38.385Z

It's just bullshit you might as well just stick 2fingers up to everyone else in the country🤬 — Graham (@litg-55.bsky.social) 2025-04-11T13:27:55.348Z