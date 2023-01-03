Rhod Gilbert pictured in the This Morning studio in 2021 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has spoken about how he is using his sense of humour to help him through his cancer treatment.

The Welsh comic disclosed last year that he had been diagnosed with stage-four cancer, and has now told The Guardian that while he’s comfortable talking about his illness, he’s not yet “had time to process it at all”.

“It does feel weird,” he told the newspaper. “I don’t know how much to talk about the cancer. I haven’t really worked out what to say.

“I’m more than happy to talk about it but I haven’t had time to process it at all.”

Reflecting on his career, Rhod admitted that he thinks his comedy improved massively when he began incorporating more serious themes like his previous health issues, including a mini-strike.

He said: “As I got older, I started to feel… that I’ve got a bit of a platform here. And I should be doing more with it than just talking about toothbrushes.

“I have definitely become somebody who wants to be really open and talk about stuff, and who sees the value in talking.”

Rhod Gilbert on stage in 2009 Adam Davy - EMPICS via Getty Images

He continued: “When I get through this, the next show will be in a similar vein. The cancer is on my mind 24/7, but, when I’m well enough to write, I’m jotting down a few things. And there is humour in there, definitely.”

Revealing he’s “mad keen” to create his next stand-up show, the former Never Mind The Buzzcocks host added: “I’ve got a 250-page document of stuff that’s on the go.

“All my work has gone. My social life has gone. Everything has gone. Everything. It’s just me and this bloody cancer, really.

“I’m really aware of mental health now and I’m checking in with myself every day. I feel fine, weirdly. I’m happy, optimistic and hopeful that next year it’ll all come good.”

Rhod previously said of his diagnosis back in July: “As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights.

“I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.

“So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone... but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash.”

The stand-up performer is known for his appearances on shows like Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.