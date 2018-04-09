It’s been such a long winter but the first tender young stems of rhubarb are finally springing up in the kitchen garden. There aren’t enough yet to go to town with but I really wanted to taste some, so I mixed a few stalks with a handful of last year’s frozen raspberries to make this sumptuous brownie. I love the contrast between the rich, sweet chocolate and the sharp fruit.

There are so many brownie recipes and you may prefer to adapt your favourite, but this one works for me. I have found that with a wetter mixture it needs slightly longer in the oven, something I’ve reflected in the method given below. It’s always better to err on the side of caution with a brownie though - I think one that’s too fondant-y in the middle is better than one that’s dry.

You don’t have to decorate the top - it looks good just as it is, see main picture - but I was having a Jackson Pollack moment. (Stop with the rhyming slang, already.) If you do opt for the white chocolate drizzle, try to find one with a high cocoa butter content, otherwise it’s apt to seize and go lumpy when you try to melt it.

Rhubarb and Raspberry Brownie (makes one large slab)