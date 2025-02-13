This Pretty Woman Star Nearly Turned Down The Role, And I'm Astonished

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman Touchstone Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Touchstone Home Entertainment

Advertisement

Pretty Woman very nearly lost one of its iconic stars too ― partly because the actor says they “didn’t understand” the role.

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman Touchstone Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Touchstone Home Entertainment

In a 2024 episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Richard Gere revealed he struggled to see his character’s role as anything more complex than “just a suit”.

Advertisement

He played well-off businessman Edward Lewis in the 1990 movie, a character who hires sex worker Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) and treats her to a lavish few days in a pricey hotel.

Though Richard says he’s “so proud of that movie and proud of the work process that we did to create that movie,” he admitted that his first thoughts were: “There was no character... I read this thing, and I said, ‘It’s not for me.’”

He added he was “uncomfortable” meeting director Garry Marshall for the part (which was originally far darker than the one we saw after its Disney takeover), only accepting the role thanks to a note from co-star Julia Roberts.

Advertisement

Julia Roberts smiling at the NY premiere of Leave The World Behind via Associated Press

The director called a young Julia into his office to meet Richard.

According to the actor, “I said, ‘She’s adorable. She’s great.’ And while I’m talking to him, she takes a Post-It off of my desk and she writes on it something.”

“Then she moves it across the table to me and it says, ‘Please say yes.’ So how could you say no to that?”

Advertisement

Julia herself would go on to temporarily lose the role when Disney bought the original movie from its bankrupted first company.

She told Variety: “This small movie company folded over the weekend, and by Monday, I didn’t have a job.

“Garry Marshall came on, and because he’s a great human being, he felt it would only be fair to meet me, since I had this job for three days and lost it.”