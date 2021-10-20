Richard Madeley Lays Into BBC Over Corporate Rebrand: 'Everybody Hates Them'

Richard Madeley has laid into his BBC rivals over the broadcaster’s corporate rebrand, comparing the corporation to a team of football supporters that “everybody hates”.

The BBC has redesigned its logo and visual identity across its channels in an attempt to modernise itself, after research found that audiences believed “some its services look old fashioned and out of date”.

However, Richard tore into the new-look logo, claiming he could barely tell the difference from the original.

Speaking on the ITV breakfast show on Wednesday, he said: “I mean, I can barely look at it.”