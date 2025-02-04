Ricky Gervais Takes Aim At Grammys Over String Of Political Acceptance Speeches

Ricky Gervais on the red carpet of the Golden Globes in 2020 via Associated Press

This year’s Grammys ceremony is being widely hailed as the “best in years” – but it seems there’s one person who was unimpressed with Sunday night’s awards show.

And it seems that last part is what’s upset comedian Ricky Gervais.

Ricky – who was nominated for his first Grammy in 2025, losing out to the controversial comic Dave Chappelle – shared a meme of himself after this year’s ceremony, including a quote he once gave at the Golden Globes.

While hosting the Golden Globes in 2020, Ricky told the A-listers in attendance: “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.”

After a cheap shot at the expense of environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ricky added: “If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and fuck off, OK? It’s already three hours long.”

“They’re still not listening,” Ricky wrote on X on Monday morning, seemingly in reference to the previous night’s Grammys.

Among the stand-out speeches from the 2025 Grammys was one from Lady Gaga, in which she expressed solidarity with the transgender community.

“And to all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true she-wolves. So this is for you too.”