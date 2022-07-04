Ricky Martin Denies Allegations Over Restraining Order Against Him

Ricky Martin pictured in Cannes earlier this year Gisela Schober via Getty Images

Representatives for Ricky Martin have denied allegations that led to a restraining order against the Puerto Rican singer.

Police said on Saturday that a judge had issued the order against Martin, but authorities trying to serve the order were unable to locate him in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado where he lives.

The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law and police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who filed the order.

Representatives for Martin described the allegations as “completely false and fabricated”, People magazine reported. It did not name the representatives.

“We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” they told the magazine.

El Vocero, a Puerto Rico newspaper, said the order states that Martin and the other person dated for seven months.

The report quotes the order as saying they broke up two months ago, but the petitioner says Martin did not accept the separation and has been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times.

“The petitioner fears for his safety,” El Vocero quoted the order as saying.

AP has not obtained a copy of the order.

Martin on stage in May Daniele Venturelli/amfAR via Getty Images

The news comes after Martin’s former talent manager Rebecca Drucker sued him last week with claims that he owes her over $3 million (around £2.48 million) in unpaid commissions, Insider reported.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Martin “constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied” to Drucker.

The lawsuit also describes how she allegedly “protected” the singer from “his reckless indiscretions” including a “devastating” scandal, nonpayment of taxes and substance abuse.