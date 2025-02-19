Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez Unveils A Brand New Look That's Hard To Recognise

Rico Rodriguez in 2010 Angela Weiss via Getty Images

Modern Family actor Rico Rodriguez is stepping out with a whole new look — so much so that he’s almost unrecognisable.

Rico, who played the witty and sometimes precocious Manny Delgado on the hit US sitcom, was spotted at the season six premiere of Netflix’s Cobra Kai last week.

Having been just 11 years old when he first stepped into the role of Manny, Rico is now 26 — and his transformation is evident.

Gone is the youthful, clean-shaven look that fans grew accustomed to. In its place? A striking, mature new appearance.

Draped in an all-black ensemble paired with a denim jacket, Rico was seen sporting longer curly hair and a thick beard.

Rico Rodriguez at the premiere of Cobra Kai Steve Granitz via Getty Images

As Rico’s Instagram account has shown, the actor has been coming into his style. Over the years, he’s fully embraced his natural curls and now sports a beard that speaks to his growth.

In 2019, before the Modern Family series finale in 2020, the cast of the show recreated the photo from their first table read.

“From the first table read 10 years ago to the last first table read,” US broadcaster ABC captioned an Instagram post featuring photos from both table reads. At that point, Rico had just turned 21.

Ahead of the show ending, the actor spoke with E! News about what he’d miss most about portraying Manny, saying in 2019: “His passion for all of his different hobbies.

“Fencing, poetry, football, drinking chocolate milk with salt ... Manny and I have done lots of things together!”