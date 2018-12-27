30 Ridiculous Daytime TV Moments You Missed While At Work In 2018

Daytime TV is forever turning out some of the most surreal things on the box, and 2018 was absolutely no different.
But with many of us at work when they are on, chances are you might have missed them, so here’s a comprehensive list on the ridiculous gems ‘This Morning’, ‘Loose Women’ et al served up this year...
1. When Alison Hammond accidentally pushed a man into the Albert Dock
2. When ‘This Morning’ not only debated this issue, but Lizzie Cundy claimed it was acceptable on national television
3. When Brendan Blethyn’s dog could not control his urges
4. When Big Narstie presented the most surreal weather forecast ever
5. When things turned sour between former ‘This Morning’ co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton live on air
6. Although not quite as sour as the row between Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn on ‘Loose Women’
7. When Alison Hammond looked scared for her life as she rode the tiniest and least frightening rollercoaster ever
8. When Piers Morgan played kiss-chase with Janet Street Porter. Yuck.
9. When Piers Morgan got his just desserts courtesy of Harry Hill
10. When ‘This Morning’ welcomed Kim Jong-Um into the studio
11. When Piers Morgan tried to embarrass Hayley from ‘Love Island’ but ended up with egg on his face
12. When ‘This Morning’ dedicated a whole segment of the show to this
13. When Janet Street Porter’s bowel movements (or indeed lack of) became a topic of conversation for the ‘Loose Women’ panel
14. When Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield met Britain’s sexiest cow
15. When someone didn’t think about how Prince Harry’s face (or more specifically, beard) would look like on a swimsuit on TV
16. When ‘Loose Women’ debuted the Ruth Langsford sex doll
17. When this was spelt out on ‘Countdown’
18. And this...
19. And, um, this...
20. When this was a strap line on ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’
21. When Tony the Pony made a cameo appearance on ‘Judge Rinder’
22. When someone came up with this genius title for Vanessa Feltz’s ‘This Morning’ phone-in
23. When this ‘This Morning’ caller reduced Holly and Phil to hysterics with her bag of ‘merchandise’
24. When no-one was quite sure what Schofe was stroking
25. When Coleen Nolan transformed into an actual pig in a blanket
26. When This Morning’s singing donkey refused to co-operate
27. When Mr Blobby spoke a lot of sense about Brexit
28. When a BBC Breakfast reporter came a cropper while interviewing a swimming team in a pool
29. When someone called into ‘The Wright Stuff’ to call Anne Diamond a ‘c***’ live on air
30. And of course, there was Ainsley Harriot scaring the living daylights out of a poor pensioner called Jill