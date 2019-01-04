Trolls hitting out at one of the most high-profile US politicians of the moment have had a taste of their own medicine.

In a bid to discredit her, a right-wing Twitter account posted a clip of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest congresswoman ever sworn into the US house of representatives on Thursday, dancing on a rooftop in her days as a college student at Boston University in 2010.

The 30-second clip sees Ocasio-Cortez and her friends dancing to Lisztomania by Phoenix, in an ode to the legendary Breakfast Club dance scene and was inspired by a similar YouTube clip uploaded by a woman called Sarah Newhouse in 2009.

“Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nit-wit she is...High School video of “Sandy” Ocasio-Cortez,” the AnonymousQ Twitter account posted.

But, like you might have guessed, twirls and jazz hands did very little to discredit or even embarrass the 29-year-old New Yorker – rather boosting her already huge popularity as the video went viral.

Star Trek’s George Takei even said he wanted the politician to teach him how to dance.

The rendition even earned praise from Brat Pack original actress Ally Sheedy, who tweeted: “I LOVE THIS.”